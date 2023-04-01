Recruit Training Command Staff in the Spotlight

230104-N-PG340-1007 GREAT LAKES, Illinois (Jan. 4, 2023) Vyonnie “Vonnie” Tillery, the Recruit Training Command’s (RTC) command suite secretary poses for a picture at U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command (RTC) in Great Lakes, Illinois. Tillery, a retired U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant, has been the face of the front desk for 20 years. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Stephane Belcher)

