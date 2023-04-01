Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Barracks Washington installs the solar powered EV ARC 2020 system. [Image 9 of 9]

    Marine Barracks Washington installs the solar powered EV ARC 2020 system.

    WASHINGTON D.C., UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Pranav Ramakrishna 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    Marine Barracks Washington installs the solar powered EV ARC 2020 system at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, Washington D.C. The installation is a step towards modernizing and deploying a more efficient Marine Corps Motor Transportation fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)

    This work, Marine Barracks Washington installs the solar powered EV ARC 2020 system. [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

