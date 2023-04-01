Marine Barracks Washington installs the solar powered EV ARC 2020 system at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling, Washington D.C. The installation is a step towards modernizing and deploying a more efficient Marine Corps Motor Transportation fleet. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl. Pranav Ramakrishna)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 14:34
|Photo ID:
|7578868
|VIRIN:
|230104-M-DT244-1024
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|15.64 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Barracks Washington installs the solar powered EV ARC 2020 system. [Image 9 of 9], by LCpl Pranav Ramakrishna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT