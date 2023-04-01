I am Team BAMC

Sgt. Theobald Thang is a cardiology healthcare noncommissioned officer in the Cardiology Department at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Hailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Thang has been a member of Team BAMC for two years and was recently selected to attend Officer Candidate School. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

Date Taken: 01.04.2023
Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US