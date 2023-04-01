I am Team BAMC

Sgt. Theobald Thang is a cardiology healthcare noncommissioned officer in the Cardiology Department at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Hailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Thang has been a member of Team BAMC for two years and was recently selected to attend Officer Candidate School. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|01.04.2023 11:09
|Photo ID:
|7578687
|VIRIN:
|230104-D-HZ730-0004
|Resolution:
|6663x4447
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Hometown:
|FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
