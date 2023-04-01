Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I am Team BAMC [Image 1 of 2]

    I am Team BAMC

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Sgt. Theobald Thang is a cardiology healthcare noncommissioned officer in the Cardiology Department at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas. Hailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Thang has been a member of Team BAMC for two years and was recently selected to attend Officer Candidate School. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 11:09
    Photo ID: 7578687
    VIRIN: 230104-D-HZ730-0004
    Resolution: 6663x4447
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
    Hometown: FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I am Team BAMC [Image 2 of 2], by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    I am Team BAMC
    I am Team BAMC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Brooke Army Medical Center
    Defense Health Agency
    DHA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT