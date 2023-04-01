I am Team BAMC

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Sgt. Theobald Thang, cardiology healthcare noncommissioned officer, disinfects a transesophageal probe in the Cardiology Department at Brooke Army Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, Jan. 4, 2023. Hailing from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Thang has been a member of Team BAMC for two years and was recently selected to attend Officer Candidate School. (DoD photo by Jason W. Edwards)

