    Decatur Flight Quarters [Image 4 of 4]

    Decatur Flight Quarters

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.04.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    230104-N-SN516-1013 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Brandon Shaw, from Kingstree, S.C., signals to flight deck personnel during flight quarters aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.04.2023
    Date Posted: 01.04.2023 05:24
    Photo ID: 7578490
    VIRIN: 230104-N-SN516-1013
    Resolution: 6461x4307
    Size: 982.94 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decatur Flight Quarters [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Decatur
    CSG 11
    DDG 73

