230104-N-SN516-2037 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 4, 2023) U.S. Navy Fire Controlman 2nd Class Robert Hernandez, from Houston, participates in a visit, board, search and seizure (VBSS) drill aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.04.2023 Date Posted: 01.04.2023 05:24 Photo ID: 7578488 VIRIN: 230104-N-SN516-2037 Resolution: 5658x3772 Size: 764.01 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Decatur Visit, Board, Search and Seizure [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.