    Gen. Kip Ward's visit to Paris for a media roundtable, January 2010 [Image 2 of 2]

    Gen. Kip Ward's visit to Paris for a media roundtable, January 2010

    FRANCE

    01.06.2010

    Photo by Africom Pao 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Gen. Kip Ward, former commander, U.S. Africa Command, visits Paris for a media roundtable in January 2010.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Kip Ward's visit to Paris for a media roundtable, January 2010 [Image 2 of 2], by Africom Pao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gen. Kip Ward's visit to Paris for a media roundtable, January 2010
    Gen. Kip Ward's visit to Paris for a media roundtable, January 2010

    TAGS

    U.S. Africa Command

