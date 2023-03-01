Chung-Hoon Navigation Training

230103-N-XX566-1066 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Quartermaster 3rd Class Hailey Pardo teaches Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Richard Gaskill how to properly plot coordinates for safe navigation aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

