230103-N-XX566-1017 PHILIPPINE SEA (Jan. 3, 2022) U.S. Navy Gas

Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) Fireman Isaac Fox replaces a filter on a low-pressure air compressor aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.03.2023 Date Posted: 01.03.2023 18:06 Photo ID: 7578398 VIRIN: 230103-N-XX566-1017 Resolution: 3669x5503 Size: 1.04 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Chung-Hoon LPAC Maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.