    Trojan Footprint [Image 9 of 9]

    Trojan Footprint

    NEO PERAMOS, GREECE

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Claudia Seal 

    10th Special Forces Group (Airborne)

    U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) attend a range with Greek, Albanian, and British Special Operating Forces (SOF) Nea Peramos, Greece May 9, 2022. The training was part of Trojan Footprint 22, the premier SOF exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Claudia Seal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 01.03.2023 17:46
    Photo ID: 7578371
    VIRIN: 220509-A-YJ869-009
    Resolution: 2048x1152
    Size: 1.65 MB
    Location: NEO PERAMOS, GR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trojan Footprint [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Claudia Seal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    divers
    special forces
    army
    green beret
    tfp22

