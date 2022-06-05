U.S. Army Green Berets assigned to 10th Special Forces Group (Airborne) conduct combat dives with Greek Special Operating Forces (SOF) during Exercise Trojan Footprint in Nea Peramos, Greece May 6, 2022. The training was part of Trojan Footprint 22, the premier SOF exercise in Europe that focuses on improving the ability of SOF to counter myriad threats, increases integration with conventional forces and enhances interoperability with NATO allies and European partners. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Claudia Seal)

