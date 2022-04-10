U.S. Air Force Airmen and personnel assigned to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 2419, pose for a group photo Oct. 4, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has been the Air Force's major investigative force reporting to the Inspector General and Office of the Secretary of the Air Force since Aug. 1, 1948. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)
|Date Taken:
|10.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.02.2023 07:47
|Photo ID:
|7577701
|VIRIN:
|221004-F-FT779-1006
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|6.91 MB
|Location:
|PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, OSI Detachment 2419 Group Photo [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
