Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OSI Detachment 2419 Group Photo [Image 3 of 6]

    OSI Detachment 2419 Group Photo

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    10.04.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and personnel assigned to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations Detachment 2419, pose for a group photo Oct. 4, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Air Force Office of Special Investigations has been the Air Force's major investigative force reporting to the Inspector General and Office of the Secretary of the Air Force since Aug. 1, 1948. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.04.2022
    Date Posted: 01.02.2023 07:47
    Photo ID: 7577703
    VIRIN: 221004-F-FT779-1021
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 6.18 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OSI Detachment 2419 Group Photo [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    OSI Detachment 2419 Group Photo
    OSI Detachment 2419 Group Photo
    OSI Detachment 2419 Group Photo
    OSI Detachment 2419 Group Photo
    OSI Detachment 2419 Group Photo
    OSI Detachment 2419 Group Photo

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OSI
    Kingdom of Saudi Arabia
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT