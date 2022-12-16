430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN

A new U.S. Air Force E-11A BACN aircraft arrives at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 16, 2022. This E-11A is the newest addition to 430th Expeditionary Electronic Communications Squadron's fleet. Commonly known as Battlefield Airborne Communications Node, or BACN, this aircraft extends the range of communications channels and enables better communication amongst units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.16.2022 Date Posted: 01.02.2023 Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA