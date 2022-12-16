Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN [Image 5 of 14]

    430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN

    PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SAUDI ARABIA

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A new U.S. Air Force E-11A BACN aircraft arrives at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dec. 16, 2022. This E-11A is the newest addition to 430th Expeditionary Electronic Communications Squadron's fleet. Commonly known as Battlefield Airborne Communications Node, or BACN, this aircraft extends the range of communications channels and enables better communication amongst units. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 01.02.2023 06:36
    Photo ID: 7577667
    VIRIN: 221216-F-FT779-1039
    Resolution: 4481x2985
    Size: 6.2 MB
    Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN
    430th EECS receives new E-11A BACN
    430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN
    430th EECS receives new E-11A BACN
    430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN
    430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN
    430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN
    430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN
    430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN
    430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN
    430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN
    430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN
    430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN
    430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    430th EECS begins operations with new E-11A BACN

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BACN
    Prince Sultan Air Base
    378th Air Expeditionary Wing
    430th Expeditionary Electronic Communications Squadron
    E-11 A

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT