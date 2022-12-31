Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Year rings in first baby of 2023 at CRDAMC [Image 2 of 2]

    New Year rings in first baby of 2023 at CRDAMC

    FORT HOOD TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.31.2022

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Proud parents Cpt. Joshua, 1st CAV. Div., and Sabrina Austin pose with baby Millie Ellen after her delivery at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Baby Millie was the first baby of the New Year at CRDAMC. Photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs

    This work, New Year rings in first baby of 2023 at CRDAMC [Image 2 of 2], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #wearecrdamc #armymedicine

