New Year rings in first baby of 2023 at CRDAMC

Proud parents Cpt. Joshua, 1st CAV. Div., and Sabrina Austin pose with baby Millie Ellen after her delivery at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Baby Millie was the first baby of the New Year at CRDAMC. Photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs

Date Taken: 12.31.2022 Date Posted: 01.01.2023 Location: FORT HOOD TEXAS, TX, US