New Year rings in first baby of 2023 at CRDAMC

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Proud parents Cpt. Joshua, 1st CAV. Div., and Sabrina Austin pose with baby Millie Ellen after her delivery at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center. Baby Millie was the first baby of the New Year at CRDAMC. Photo by Rodney Jackson, CRDAMC Public Affairs

Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center welcomes, Millie Ellen, as the first baby of the new year.

Baby Millie arrived at 4:07 a.m. and weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and 19 inches.

Proud parents, Cpt. Joshua, 1st Cav. Div., and Sabrina Austin began their journey arriving Saturday evening at the hospital and welcomed Millie, their third child, in the wee hours of the New Year’s morning.

“Elia 3 years old, Everly 1, and grandma, Dorlena Erickson Sabrina’s mother, are excited for Millie’s arrival home," said Joshua.

CRDAMC was the couples second military hospital to delivery in.

“Our delivery team was probably the best we’ve ever had, from the midwives in labor and delivery to our nurse Courtney in the mother baby unit.” said Sabrina.

The new parents are looking forward to spending time with the children at home before their expected permanent change of station in the summer.

