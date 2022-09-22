Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

220922-N-DP708-1415 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 22, 2022) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Ian Lundblad, a native of Aurora, Colo., left, helps Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Matthew Cubbage, a native of Quakertown, Penn., go on air during a damage control drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Analice Baker)

Date Taken: 09.22.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022