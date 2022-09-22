Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 10 of 10]

    Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Analice Baker 

    USS Carl Vinson   

    220922-N-DP708-1415 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 22, 2022) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Ian Lundblad, a native of Aurora, Colo., left, helps Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Matthew Cubbage, a native of Quakertown, Penn., go on air during a damage control drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Analice Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 21:07
    Photo ID: 7576913
    VIRIN: 220922-N-DP708-1415
    Resolution: 4928x2804
    Size: 856.28 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Hometown: AURORA, CO, US
    Hometown: QUAKERTOWN, PA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Analice Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    aircraft carrier
    USS Carl Vinson
    Sailor

