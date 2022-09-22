220922-N-DP708-1415 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 22, 2022) Machinist’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Ian Lundblad, a native of Aurora, Colo., left, helps Electrician’s Mate (Nuclear) 3rd Class Matthew Cubbage, a native of Quakertown, Penn., go on air during a damage control drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Analice Baker)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 21:07
|Photo ID:
|7576913
|VIRIN:
|220922-N-DP708-1415
|Resolution:
|4928x2804
|Size:
|856.28 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Hometown:
|AURORA, CO, US
|Hometown:
|QUAKERTOWN, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Analice Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT