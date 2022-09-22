Sailors Serve Aboard USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70)

220922-N-DP708-1317 SAN DIEGO (Sept. 22, 2022) Machinist’s Mate Fireman Rufus Love, a native of Flint, Mich., dons firefighting gear during a damage control drill aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70). Vinson is currently pierside in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Analice Baker)
|09.22.2022
|12.31.2022 21:07
|7576912
|220922-N-DP708-1317
|3823x2545
|900.19 KB
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|FLINT, MI, US
|2
|0
