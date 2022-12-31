Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) on patrol off Saipan [Image 2 of 3]

    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) on patrol off Saipan

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    12.31.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) on patrol off Saipan on Dec. 31, 2022. Oliver Henry currently the cutter on patrol in western Oceania and first in for response should the need arise, adds their contribution to this legacy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by SNEM Joesph Suttles)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 18:21
    Photo ID: 7576889
    VIRIN: 221231-G-G0020-669
    Resolution: 1600x1200
    Size: 393.33 KB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) on patrol off Saipan [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seaman Gonzales prepares the New Year’s Eve log
    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) on patrol off Saipan
    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) moored in Saipan

    TAGS

    patrol
    Saipan
    WPC1140
    CG at Sea
    New Year’s patrol

