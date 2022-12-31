USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) on patrol off Saipan on Dec. 31, 2022. Oliver Henry currently the cutter on patrol in western Oceania and first in for response should the need arise, adds their contribution to this legacy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by SNEM Joesph Suttles)

