Seaman Gonzales prepares the New Year’s Eve log

Seaman Dylyn Gonzales prepares USCGC Oliver Henry’s (WPC 1140) New Year’s 2022 watch log entry while off Saipan. Oliver Henry currently the cutter on patrol in western Oceania and first in for response should the need arise, adds their contribution to this legacy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by SNEM Joesph Suttles)
Date Taken:
|01.01.2023
Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 18:21
USCGC Oliver Henry 2022 New Year’s Eve log entry
