Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Seaman Gonzales prepares the New Year’s Eve log [Image 1 of 3]

    Seaman Gonzales prepares the New Year’s Eve log

    NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    01.01.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia / Sector Guam

    Seaman Dylyn Gonzales prepares USCGC Oliver Henry’s (WPC 1140) New Year’s 2022 watch log entry while off Saipan. Oliver Henry currently the cutter on patrol in western Oceania and first in for response should the need arise, adds their contribution to this legacy. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by SNEM Joesph Suttles)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2023
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 18:21
    Photo ID: 7576888
    VIRIN: 230101-G-G0020-483
    Resolution: 768x1024
    Size: 129.41 KB
    Location: MP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Seaman Gonzales prepares the New Year’s Eve log [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Seaman Gonzales prepares the New Year’s Eve log
    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) on patrol off Saipan
    USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) moored in Saipan

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USCGC Oliver Henry 2022 New Year&rsquo;s Eve log entry

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    naval traditions
    CG at Sea
    WPC1149

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT