    There's no level like low level [Image 5 of 8]

    There's no level like low level

    FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    11.09.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson 

    139th Airlift Wing

    A C-130H Hercules aircraft assigned to the 401st Tactical Airlift Squadron of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force performs low-altitude tactics training while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course near Fort Huachuca, Arizona, November 8, 2022. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

