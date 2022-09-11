There's no level like low level

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster aircraft assigned to the 137th Airlift Squadron, New York Air National Guard, performs low-altitude tactics training while attending the Advanced Tactics Aircrew Course near Fort Huachuca, Arizona, November 8, 2022. Since 1983 the Advanced Airlift Tactics Training Center has provided advanced tactical training to airlift aircrews from the Air National Guard, Air Force Reserve Command, Air Mobility Command, U.S. Marine Corps and 17 allied nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Patrick Evenson)

