U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Civil Engineer Squadron, prepare an area for concrete, Dec. 31, 2021, at Prince Sultan Air Base. assigned to the 378th Civil Engineer Squadron, prepare an area for concrete, Dec. 31, 2021, at Prince Sultan Air Base. The 378th ECES’s mission is to provide the facilities and infrastructure required to make PSAB a ready, robust, and resilient war fighting platform in AFCENT’s area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.31.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 05:44 Photo ID: 7576587 VIRIN: 221231-F-FT779-1041 Resolution: 4528x3016 Size: 8.87 MB Location: PRINCE SULTAN AIR BASE, SA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 378th ECES keeps PSAB growing [Image 24 of 24], by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.