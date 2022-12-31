378th ECES keeps PSAB growing

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 378th Civil Engineer Squadron level dirt in preparation for concrete, Dec. 31, 2022, at Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The 378th ECES is responsible for the sustainable construction and maintenance of facilities and infrastructure required to make PSAB a ready, robust, and resilient war fighting platform. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

