    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 22 of 23]

    Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Photo by Scott Sturkol                                                                      

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is shown Dec. 27, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as snow is being made at the area. Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family. The ski hill offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding. For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.31.2022 01:55
    VIRIN: 221227-A-OK556-496
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 23 of 23], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    outdoor recreation
    Fort McCoy
    Whitetail Ridge Ski Area
    Fort McCoy DFMWR

