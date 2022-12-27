Whitetail Ridge Ski Area is shown Dec. 27, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis., as snow is being made at the area. Whitetail Ridge, part of Fort McCoy’s Pine View Recreation Area, offers a variety of activities for the whole family. The ski hill offers both downhill skiing and snowboarding. For more information about costs and special events at Whitetail Ridge, visit https://mccoy.armymwr.com. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|12.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.31.2022 01:55
|Photo ID:
|7576482
|VIRIN:
|221227-A-OK556-081
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Snowmaking at Fort McCoy's Whitetail Ridge Ski Area [Image 23 of 23], by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
