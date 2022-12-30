Decatur Weapons Maintenance

221230-N-SN516-1030 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 30, 2022) U.S. Navy Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Matthew Cortez-Lopez, from Riverside, Calif., performs maintenance on the Mark 45 5-inch 54 caliber gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

Date Taken: 12.30.2022 Date Posted: 12.31.2022 Location: PHILIPPINE SEA