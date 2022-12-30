Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Decatur Weapons Maintenance [Image 1 of 2]

    Decatur Weapons Maintenance

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.30.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    221230-N-SN516-1050 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 30, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors perform maintenance on an M2A1 machine gun aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    TAGS

    Decatur
    CSG 11
    DDG 73

