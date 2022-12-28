221228-N-XX566-1032 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 28, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors conduct a safety brief prior to an underway replenishment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 20:36
|Photo ID:
|7576338
|VIRIN:
|221228-N-XX566-1032
|Resolution:
|3587x4415
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Chung-Hoon UNREP [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Andre Richard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
