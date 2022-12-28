USS Chung-Hoon UNREP

221228-N-XX566-1151 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 28, 2022) U.S. Navy Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jaelin Haugabook calls out instructions during an underway replenishment aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chung-Hoon (DDG 93). Chung-Hoon, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Andre T. Richard)

