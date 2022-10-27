Honor Cordon Ambassador Bridget A. Brink, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

Gen. Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, hosts an honor cordon welcoming Ambassador Bridget A. Brink, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, in Wiesbaden, Germany, Oct. 28, 2022. Ambassador Brink visited USAREUR-AF Headquarters to discuss training and security assistance to support Ukraine. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek).

