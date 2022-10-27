Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Honor Cordon Ambassador Bridget A. Brink, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine [Image 1 of 2]

    Honor Cordon Ambassador Bridget A. Brink, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    10.27.2022

    Photo by Michele Wiencek 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Gen. Darryl A. Williams, Commanding General of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, hosts an honor cordon welcoming Ambassador Bridget A. Brink, U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, in Wiesbaden, Germany, Oct. 28, 2022. Ambassador Brink visited USAREUR-AF Headquarters to discuss training and security assistance to support Ukraine. (U.S. Army photo by Michele Wiencek).

