    Care Package Delivered: U.S. Marines Train over the Atlantic Ocean [Image 8 of 9]

    Care Package Delivered: U.S. Marines Train over the Atlantic Ocean

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Adam Henke 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252 fly KC-130J Hercules airplanes in formation over the coast of North Carolina, Dec. 29, 2022. Marines with VMGR-252 flew in formations and simulated an air delivery to increase proficiency among air crew and pilots. VMGR-252 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Henke)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 14:44
    Photo ID: 7576194
    VIRIN: 221229-M-QL352-1213
    Resolution: 6880x4589
    Size: 13.55 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Care Package Delivered: U.S. Marines Train over the Atlantic Ocean [Image 9 of 9], by Cpl Adam Henke, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Formation flight
    Atlantic Ocean
    VMGR-252
    Night flight
    KC-130J Hercules
    2ndMAW

