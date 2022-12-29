Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Care Package Delivered: U.S. Marines Train over the Atlantic Ocean [Image 5 of 9]

    Care Package Delivered: U.S. Marines Train over the Atlantic Ocean

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Adam Henke 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Stephen Stewart and Lance Cpl. Khloie Halsey, loadmasters with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, guide a Humvee onto a KC-130J Hercules at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 29, 2022. Marines with VMGR-252 flew in formations and simulated an air delivery to increase proficiency among air crew and pilots. VMGR-252 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Henke)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 14:38
    Photo ID: 7576190
    VIRIN: 221229-M-QL352-1051
    Resolution: 7454x4972
    Size: 13.16 MB
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    Hometown: GLENROCK, WY, US
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Formation flight
    Atlantic Ocean
    VMGR-252
    Night flight
    KC-130J Hercules
    2ndMAW

