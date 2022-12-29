Care Package Delivered: U.S. Marines Train over the Atlantic Ocean

U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Stephen Stewart and Lance Cpl. Khloie Halsey, loadmasters with Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, guide a Humvee onto a KC-130J Hercules at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Dec. 29, 2022. Marines with VMGR-252 flew in formations and simulated an air delivery to increase proficiency among air crew and pilots. VMGR-252 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Adam Henke)

