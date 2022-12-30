The 911th's Steel Airmen Forge ahead into the New Year

Tech. Sgt. Vincent Holmes, aircraft metals technology technician with the 911th Maintenance Squadron, uses an angle grinder to cut through metal at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Dec. 30, 2022. Aircraft metals technology technicians keep the service's aircraft flying by grinding, welding, fabricating or repairing parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

