    The 911th's Steel Airmen Forge ahead into the New Year [Image 2 of 3]

    The 911th's Steel Airmen Forge ahead into the New Year

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, UNITED STATES

    12.30.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Vincent Holmes, aircraft metals technology technician with the 911th Maintenance Squadron, uses a metal inert gas welder to join two pieces of metal at Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Dec. 30, 2022. Aircraft metals technology technicians keep the service's aircraft flying by grinding, welding, fabricating or repairing parts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jeffrey Grossi)

    Date Taken: 12.30.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 14:37
    Photo ID: 7576166
    VIRIN: 221230-F-UU934-0001
    Resolution: 5634x4024
    Size: 11.89 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, The 911th's Steel Airmen Forge ahead into the New Year [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Jeffrey Grossi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    afrc
    Metals Technician
    911 AW
    4af
    Ready Now
    Steel Airmen

