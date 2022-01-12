Meet Your Army engagement for future Soldiers

The Soldiers of 188th Infantry Brigade participate in the 3rd Infantry Division “Meet Your Army” engagement event by showcasing the Self-contained Infrared Non-Guided Explosive Round (STINGER) and the Augmented Reality Maintainer Operator Relay System (ARMORS) capabilities through virtual reality December 1, 2022, on Fort Stewart.



The subject matter experts of 188th IN BDE introduced practical applications of the STINGER and ARMOR training to each participant to contribute to real-life examples or scenarios. The “Meet Your Army” engagement event is in support of recruiting efforts from the Ready Brigade, 3ID, and Georgia Southern University to local high school students to join as future Soldiers.



Sgt. 1st Class Kenneth Miller, a Motor Sergeant, assigned to 2-349 Logistics Support Battalion, 188th Infantry Brigade conducts the Augmented Reality Maintainer Operator Relay System (ARMORS) training with Jessica Williamson, a Student Advisor, and the Director of the Academic Success Center of Georgia Southern University, by using hollow lens to understand the process of conducting a Preventative Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) on military vehicles December 1, 2022, on Fort Stewart. The hollow lens are virtual reality goggles that are used to create an augmented reality of military trainings to provide a visual of how to do a PMCS properly.

