Meet Your Army engagement for future Soldiers

The Soldiers of 188th Infantry Brigade participate in the 3rd Infantry Division “Meet Your Army” engagement event by showcasing the Self-contained Infrared Non-Guided Explosive Round (STINGER) and the Augmented Reality Maintainer Operator Relay System (ARMORS) capabilities through virtual reality December 1, 2022, on Fort Stewart.



The subject matter experts of 188th IN BDE introduced practical applications of the STINGER and ARMOR training to each participant to contribute to real-life examples or scenarios. The “Meet Your Army” engagement event is in support of recruiting efforts from the Ready Brigade, 3ID, and Georgia Southern University to local high school students to join as future Soldiers.



Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Raspberry, an Observer Coach/Trainer, assigned to 1-346 Air Defense Artillery, 188th Infantry Brigade and Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Williamson, an OC/T, assigned to 1-346 ADA, 188th IN BDE conduct the Self-contained Infrared Non-Guided Explosive Round (STINGER) training as a demonstration of capabilities December 1, 2022, on Fort Stewart. The virtual reality STINGER training teaches maneuvers and air defense artillery skills through an American man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) that operate as an infrared homing surface-to-air missile (SAM).

