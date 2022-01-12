Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet Your Army Engagement for future Soldiers [Image 2 of 2]

    Meet Your Army Engagement for future Soldiers

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.01.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Darryl Briggs 

    188th Infantry Brigade

    The Soldiers of 188th Infantry Brigade participate in the 3rd Infantry Division “Meet Your Army” engagement event by showcasing the Self-contained Infrared Non-Guided Explosive Round (STINGER) and the Augmented Reality Maintainer Operator Relay System (ARMORS) capabilities through virtual reality December 1, 2022, on Fort Stewart.

    The subject matter experts of 188th IN BDE introduced practical applications of the STINGER and ARMOR training to each participant to contribute to real-life examples or scenarios. The “Meet Your Army” engagement event is in support of recruiting efforts from the Ready Brigade, 3ID, and Georgia Southern University to local high school students to join as future Soldiers.

    Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Raspberry, an Observer Coach/Trainer, assigned to 1-346 Air Defense Artillery, 188th Infantry Brigade and Sgt. 1st Class Marcus Williamson, an OC/T, assigned to 1-346 ADA, 188th IN BDE conduct the Self-contained Infrared Non-Guided Explosive Round (STINGER) training as a demonstration of capabilities December 1, 2022, on Fort Stewart. The virtual reality STINGER training teaches maneuvers and air defense artillery skills through an American man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) that operate as an infrared homing surface-to-air missile (SAM).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 11:58
    Photo ID: 7576070
    VIRIN: 221201-A-XO066-1057
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 5.73 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Your Army Engagement for future Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Darryl Briggs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Meet Your Army engagement for future Soldiers
    Meet Your Army Engagement for future Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    188th Infantry Brigade

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT