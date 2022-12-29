Ensign Erin Johnson, member of the Leadership Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) gives a finance basics training at sea Dec. 29, 2022. Spencer's LDAC wanted to start conversations amongst the crew about the importance of finance by discussing types of expenses, thrift savings plans, emergency funds and investment goals. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)
|Date Taken:
|12.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.30.2022 10:23
|Photo ID:
|7575991
|VIRIN:
|221229-G-DV874-140
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|2.17 MB
|Location:
|AT SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Financial readiness on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
