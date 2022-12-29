Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Financial readiness on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) [Image 2 of 3]

    Financial readiness on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905)

    AT SEA

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Chief Warrant Officer Dakota Goff gives insight into personal finances on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) during a Leadership Diversity Advisory Council (LDAC) finance basics training at sea Dec. 29, 2022. Spencer’s LDAC wanted to start conversations amongst the crew about the importance of finance by discussing types of expenses, thrift savings plans, emergency funds and investment goals. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikaela McGee)

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 10:23
    Photo ID: 7575992
    VIRIN: 221229-G-DV874-604
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: AT SEA
    This work, Financial readiness on USCGC Spencer (WMEC 905) [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mikaela McGee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Coast Guard
    McGee
    Financial Readiness
    LANTAREA
    USCGC Spencer
    Spencer22

