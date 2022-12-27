Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Slow and Steady – First Monolith Moves to a New Phase [Image 2 of 2]

    Slow and Steady – First Monolith Moves to a New Phase

    KITTERY, ME, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Photo by Victoria Arel 

    Officer In Charge Of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Kittery, ME (December 27, 2022) - The base of this monolith and the next 26 to come, are lifted hydraulically and travel for about 100 feet to the next phase of construction along tracks laid specifically for this task at a rate of approximately two-inches per minute. During the course of its construction the monolith will move up to 9 times before it’s complete and ready for shipment. They say patience is a virtue. (Photo courtesy of Bruce Knox, OICC Construction Manager)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.30.2022 09:19
    Photo ID: 7575931
    VIRIN: 221227-O-DT551-825
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 390.56 KB
    Location: KITTERY, ME, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Slow and Steady – First Monolith Moves to a New Phase [Image 2 of 2], by Victoria Arel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Slow and Steady – First Monolith Moves to a New Phase
    Slow and Steady – First Monolith Moves to a New Phase

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    OICC PNSY NAVFAC SIOP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT