Kittery, ME (December 27, 2022) - The base of this monolith and the next 26 to come, are lifted hydraulically and travel for about 100 feet to the next phase of construction along tracks laid specifically for this task at a rate of approximately two-inches per minute. During the course of its construction the monolith will move up to 9 times before it’s complete and ready for shipment. They say patience is a virtue. (Photo courtesy of Bruce Knox, OICC Construction Manager)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.27.2022 Date Posted: 12.30.2022 09:19 Photo ID: 7575931 VIRIN: 221227-O-DT551-825 Resolution: 2048x1536 Size: 390.56 KB Location: KITTERY, ME, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Slow and Steady – First Monolith Moves to a New Phase [Image 2 of 2], by Victoria Arel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.