    Slow and Steady – First Monolith Moves to a New Phase [Image 1 of 2]

    Slow and Steady – First Monolith Moves to a New Phase

    KITTERY, ME, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2022

    Photo by Victoria Arel 

    Officer In Charge Of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    Kittery, ME (December 27, 2022) - There will be 27 monoliths constructed in Brewer, ME as part of the Officer in Charge of Construction Portsmouth Naval Shipyard’s Multi-Mission Dry Dock #1 project. The base of the first monolith (pictured), is being prepped to move to its next phase. The base weighs approximately 1,500 tons (3,000,000 pounds) and when complete will weigh about 4,500 tons. That’s equivalent to about 2,500 Subaru Outback vehicles.

