U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast rope training off of a MV-22B Osprey at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 29, 2022. The training teaches Marines the fundamentals of fast roping and prepares them for quick insertion into austere environments. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a ready and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.29.2022 Date Posted: 12.29.2022 22:27 Photo ID: 7575603 VIRIN: 221229-M-MJ391-1212 Resolution: 4027x6041 Size: 9.41 MB Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 31st MEU Conducts Fast Rope Training with BLT 1/4 [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Christopher Lape, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.