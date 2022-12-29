Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU Conducts Fast Rope Training with BLT 1/4 [Image 1 of 5]

    31st MEU Conducts Fast Rope Training with BLT 1/4

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher Lape 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with Battalion Landing Team 1/4, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct fast rope training off of an MV-22B Osprey at Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 29, 2022. The training teaches Marines the fundamentals of fast roping and prepares them for quick insertion into austere environments. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a ready and lethal force ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premier crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Christopher R. Lape)

