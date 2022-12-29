Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Decatur Engineering [Image 5 of 5]

    Decatur Engineering

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    12.29.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class David Negron 

    USS DECATUR

    221229-N-SN516-1064 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 29, 2022) U.S. Navy Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Oscar Roberts, left, from Kansas City, Mo., and Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Victor Kalmykov, from Gig Harbor, Wash., repair a chill water pump aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.29.2022 22:03
    Photo ID: 7575568
    VIRIN: 221229-N-SN516-1064
    Resolution: 6354x4236
    Size: 834.14 KB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Decatur Engineering [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 David Negron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Decatur Flight Quarters
    Decatur Flight Quarters
    Decatur Flight Quarters
    Decatur Engineering
    Decatur Engineering

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Decatur
    CSG 11
    DDG 73

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT