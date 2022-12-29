Decatur Flight Quarters

221229-N-SN516-1014 PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 29, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors prepare for an MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter from the “Screamin’ Indians” of Helicopter Sea Combat (HSC) 6 to land aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway in 7th Fleet conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class David Negron)

