Prayer breakfast offers food, fellowship for Camp Zama community

Sgt. Maj. Edward Baptist, the chief religious affairs noncommissioned officer for U.S. Army Pacific, bows his head in prayer during the National Prayer Breakfast held April 18 at the Camp Zama Community Club on Camp Zama, Japan. The event drew more than 100 people for a morning of food, fellowship, music and prayer. Chaplain (Col.) Gary Fisher, the USARPAC command chaplain, served as the guest speaker at the event.

