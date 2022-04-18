Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Prayer breakfast offers food, fellowship for Camp Zama community [Image 2 of 2]

    Prayer breakfast offers food, fellowship for Camp Zama community

    SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.18.2022

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Attendees fill their plates with food during the National Prayer Breakfast held April 18 at the Camp Zama Community Club on Camp Zama, Japan. The event drew more than 100 people for a morning of food, fellowship, music and prayer. Chaplain (Col.) Gary Fisher, the USARPAC command chaplain, served as the guest speaker at the event.

