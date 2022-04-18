Attendees fill their plates with food during the National Prayer Breakfast held April 18 at the Camp Zama Community Club on Camp Zama, Japan. The event drew more than 100 people for a morning of food, fellowship, music and prayer. Chaplain (Col.) Gary Fisher, the USARPAC command chaplain, served as the guest speaker at the event.
|Date Taken:
|04.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.29.2022 21:28
|Photo ID:
|7575556
|VIRIN:
|220418-A-PR478-268
|Resolution:
|640x462
|Size:
|79.58 KB
|Location:
|SAGAMIHARA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Prayer breakfast offers food, fellowship for Camp Zama community [Image 2 of 2], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
